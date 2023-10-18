Whirlpool Co. (WHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 on December 15th

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $16.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

NYSE:WHR opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $121.88 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

