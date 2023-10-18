Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

