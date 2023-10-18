Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $215.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.04.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

