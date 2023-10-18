Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Wilton Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$23.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.66.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

