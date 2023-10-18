WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 40,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 74,040 shares.The stock last traded at $33.22 and had previously closed at $33.68.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $556.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNL. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 282,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at $6,326,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 51.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 266.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

