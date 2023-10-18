Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Up 9.4%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 693,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,160,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Williams Trading lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38.

Wolverine World Wide last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $589.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm's revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $29,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6,312.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

