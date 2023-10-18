Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 113,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 333,120 shares.The stock last traded at $125.90 and had previously closed at $131.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.22.

Woodward Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,079 shares of company stock worth $1,426,185. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 265.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

