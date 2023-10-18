Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $236,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $658,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 39.4% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Workday by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.82.

Workday Trading Down 1.3 %

WDAY stock traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $215.24. 168,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,766. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

