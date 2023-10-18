Wright Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,462,306 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,462,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,227,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.1% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wright Fund Management LLC owned 1.36% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 242,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

