Wright Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wright Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.9% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wright Fund Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $54,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.08. 1,305,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,422. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $356.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.14.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

