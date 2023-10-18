Wright Fund Management LLC Buys 243 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,768,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.