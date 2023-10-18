Wright Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 522,700 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 522,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,250,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. 2,112,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,150. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.