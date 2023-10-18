Wright Fund Management LLC Has $15.17 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 0.5% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wright Fund Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $15,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,772 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

