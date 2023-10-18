Wright Fund Management LLC Has $182.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC owned 0.67% of iShares MBS ETF worth $182,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

