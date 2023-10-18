Wright Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 911,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,218. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.