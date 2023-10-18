Wright Fund Management LLC Invests $27.99 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 262,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,985,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 63,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,305,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.45. 1,235,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,012. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

