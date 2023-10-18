Wright Fund Management LLC Invests $5.11 Million in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000. Wright Fund Management LLC owned about 5.45% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after buying an additional 760,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 77,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHYL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.66. 1,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,448. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

