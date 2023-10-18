Wright Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Wright Fund Management LLC owned about 0.76% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKHY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 828.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 660.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Price Performance

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $48.73.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

