Wright Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,379,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,074,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 13.8% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wright Fund Management LLC owned approximately 4.65% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.