Wright Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 137,400 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 137,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000. Wright Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYD traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 3,766,010 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

