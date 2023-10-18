Wright Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 236,098 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,117,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.99. 6,333,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,826,916. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $74.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

