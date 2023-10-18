Wright Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wright Fund Management LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $156,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. 941,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,252. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.