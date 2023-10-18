Wright Fund Management LLC Sells 40,997 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wright Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,809. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.13 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.30. The firm has a market cap of $317.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.