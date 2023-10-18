X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,987,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,977. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

