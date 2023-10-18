Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $119.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.41. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.70 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

