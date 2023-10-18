Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 213,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 58.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 547,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,242,000 after buying an additional 202,290 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $174.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

