Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Trimmed by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $686,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $686,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,277 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,947. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.