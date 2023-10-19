1,126 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSA traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.97. The company had a trading volume of 125,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $254.87 and a 1 year high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.80.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

