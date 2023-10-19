15,868 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.44 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.27 and its 200-day moving average is $212.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.