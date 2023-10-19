17,579 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.49 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

