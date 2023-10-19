1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 672 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 80,056 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $447,931.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $443,028,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $447,931.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,028,498.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.