1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $88.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.