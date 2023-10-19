1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $203,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $55.80 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

