1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $281,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $490.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.10 and its 200 day moving average is $447.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

