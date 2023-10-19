19,097 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,035,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3,199.2% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 830,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 805,623 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7,249.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 646,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 638,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after acquiring an additional 487,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,804 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

