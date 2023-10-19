1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 178,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

