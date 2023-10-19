20,906 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.27 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

