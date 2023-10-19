26,870 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Maximus by 8.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 3.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Maximus by 59.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Maximus by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1.0% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 79,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $290,206.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,749 shares of company stock worth $2,318,113. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.31.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. TheStreet lowered Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

