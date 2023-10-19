2,814 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,814 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.88.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $448.14. The stock had a trading volume of 40,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,902. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.99 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $23,913,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

