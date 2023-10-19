3,050 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI traded down $12.39 on Thursday, reaching $272.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,087. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.11 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.48.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.83.

View Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.