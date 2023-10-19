3,060 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 132,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Airbnb by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,067,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,027,000 after purchasing an additional 95,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,429 shares of company stock worth $163,857,443 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $122.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.