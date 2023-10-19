34,753 Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Mercury Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $26,222.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $164,159. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRCY opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

