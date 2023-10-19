36,977 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $32,069.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $32,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,526 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $63,225.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at $56,065,022.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $651,353. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

