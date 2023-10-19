3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lowered by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 375,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,035. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

