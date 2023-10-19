42,488 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,080.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 802,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 783,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 588,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,056,016. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.