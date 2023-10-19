55,429 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.07% of AXIS Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Get Our Latest Report on AXS

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.