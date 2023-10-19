5,587 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 867,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after purchasing an additional 66,260 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,054,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 83,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $50.66. 836,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,223. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

