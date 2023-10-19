7,000 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Acquired by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up about 0.3% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 8,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

