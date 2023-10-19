7,044 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

ITB stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

