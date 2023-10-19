764 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,878 shares of company stock valued at $51,907,770. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $7.24 on Thursday, hitting $849.15. 11,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,377. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $863.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $835.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $521.43 and a 12-month high of $940.00. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

